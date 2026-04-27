SWORD 26 teaser 10th AAMDC (VERTICAL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005276" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army video shows a compilation of air defenders of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participating in SWORD 26 May 3, 2026, in Halmstad, Sweden. SWORD 26 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to operationalize the Army’s Transformation Initiative through the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) concept, leveraging in-theater forces to enhance deterrence and readiness. U.S. Army and NATO Allies will exercise across eight countries in the High North and Baltic region to validate NATO’s regional plans, harness battlefield innovation, and advance cutting-edge capabilities required to achieve speed, precision, and decision dominance (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luis Jimenez).