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    CLB-2 FEX | Improvised Explosive Device Training

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Apollo Wilson 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute improvised explosive device training during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 30, 2026. CLB-2 conducted the exercise to complete training and readiness requirements, sustain company competencies, and enhance operational readiness in support of future mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Apollo Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005275
    VIRIN: 260430-M-RU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_111677772
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, CLB-2 FEX | Improvised Explosive Device Training, by Sgt Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    certification
    readiness
    motor transportation
    USMCNews
    transportation
    CLC-A

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