CLB-2 FEX | Improvised Explosive Device Training

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute improvised explosive device training during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 30, 2026. CLB-2 conducted the exercise to complete training and readiness requirements, sustain company competencies, and enhance operational readiness in support of future mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Apollo Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005275
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-RU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111677772
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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