CLB-2 FEX | Helicopter Support Team Operations

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302 (HMHT) 302, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, execute helicopter support team operations training during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 30, 2026. CLB-2 conducted the exercise to complete training and readiness requirements, sustain company competencies, and enhance operational readiness in support of future mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Apollo Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005274
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-RU058-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111677767
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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