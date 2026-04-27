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    Exercise Wolverine Video Package: Integrated Medical Training at the MSTC, Camp Williams

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    CAMP WILLIAMS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Video package: During Exercise Wolverine at Camp Williams, the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) serves as a central site for integrated medical training and interagency coordination. The MSTC brings together federal agencies, National Guard units, and state partners to train side-by-side on medical aspects of homeland defense and emergency response, reinforcing a unified approach to casualty care and operational readiness.

    The exercise highlights the MSTC’s role in enabling realistic, scenario-based training that strengthens collaboration across organizations. Future iterations of Exercise Wolverine are expected to expand participation with the integration of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), with the broader goal of establishing the MSTC as a recurring annual training venue for coordinated medical support across all partner agencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005266
    VIRIN: 260430-A-JA114-3482
    Filename: DOD_111677671
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Wolverine Video Package: Integrated Medical Training at the MSTC, Camp Williams, by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Evacuation Training
    Medical
    MSTC
    EXWolverine
    Camp Williams MSTC

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