Video package: During Exercise Wolverine at Camp Williams, the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) serves as a central site for integrated medical training and interagency coordination. The MSTC brings together federal agencies, National Guard units, and state partners to train side-by-side on medical aspects of homeland defense and emergency response, reinforcing a unified approach to casualty care and operational readiness.
The exercise highlights the MSTC’s role in enabling realistic, scenario-based training that strengthens collaboration across organizations. Future iterations of Exercise Wolverine are expected to expand participation with the integration of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), with the broader goal of establishing the MSTC as a recurring annual training venue for coordinated medical support across all partner agencies.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005266
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-JA114-3482
|Filename:
|DOD_111677671
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine Video Package: Integrated Medical Training at the MSTC, Camp Williams, by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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