Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox

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Members of the U.S. Army Reserves 104th Training Division coordinated the ranges, plans and logistics needed for the 2026 seven-day competition that ran from April 25 to May 1. This is the second year of the competition.



The commanding general of 104th Training Div. stopped by on Day 1 to pay the team a visit and said he wants to see next year's competition expand to over 55 competitors from across all Department of War branches.