Members of the U.S. Army Reserves 104th Training Division coordinated the ranges, plans and logistics needed for the 2026 seven-day competition that ran from April 25 to May 1. This is the second year of the competition.
The commanding general of 104th Training Div. stopped by on Day 1 to pay the team a visit and said he wants to see next year's competition expand to over 55 competitors from across all Department of War branches.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005265
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-QT978-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_111677644
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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