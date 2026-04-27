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    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the U.S. Army Reserves 104th Training Division coordinated the ranges, plans and logistics needed for the 2026 seven-day competition that ran from April 25 to May 1. This is the second year of the competition.

    The commanding general of 104th Training Div. stopped by on Day 1 to pay the team a visit and said he wants to see next year's competition expand to over 55 competitors from across all Department of War branches.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005265
    VIRIN: 260501-A-QT978-1020
    Filename: DOD_111677644
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    104th Training Division
    Kentucky
    Reserves
    Gunfighter Forge

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