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    NROTC Training on Parris Island

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    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps students engage the rappel tower and create terrain models on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 17-18, 2026. The NROTC students spent the weekend conducting training meant to hone their leadership skills, test their problem-solving skills and prepare them for Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005257
    VIRIN: 260417-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111677532
    Length: 00:09:58
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, NROTC Training on Parris Island, by Sgt Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, Marines, MCRD PI, Parris Island, NROTC, Training

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