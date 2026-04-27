NROTC Training on Parris Island

U.S. Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps students engage the rappel tower and create terrain models on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 17-18, 2026. The NROTC students spent the weekend conducting training meant to hone their leadership skills, test their problem-solving skills and prepare them for Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005257
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111677532
|Length:
|00:09:58
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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