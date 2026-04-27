Naval Engineers Anti-Submarine Warfare Technology through TACMobile Program- NIWC Atlantic

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This is a feature video showing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic's involvement with ensuring the technology within the Navy P8 Aircraft is maintained and up to date for every flight!



Engineers within NIWC Atlantic who work on the important TACMobile technology within the P8 aircraft at Naval Air Station Patuxent River are essential to anti-submarine warfare mission success. They explain how this technology provides essential mission information and data collection during flight. The engineers play a vital role in maintaining the system within the technology. They not only help secure and load mission information prior to flight, but also preserve and maintain data collection after the flight. The data collection from this technology is important for decision advantages by warfighters and Naval leadership.