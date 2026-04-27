B-roll: A technician performs routine water quality testing at the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant in Orem, Utah, during Exercise Wolverine. The footage highlights critical infrastructure operations, monitoring procedures, and the importance of maintaining safe and reliable water systems in support of community readiness and resilience.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005251
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-MB608-9576
|Filename:
|DOD_111677352
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Water Quality Testing at Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.