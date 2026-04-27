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    Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Water Quality Testing at Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll: A technician performs routine water quality testing at the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant in Orem, Utah, during Exercise Wolverine. The footage highlights critical infrastructure operations, monitoring procedures, and the importance of maintaining safe and reliable water systems in support of community readiness and resilience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005251
    VIRIN: 260430-A-MB608-9576
    Filename: DOD_111677352
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Water Quality Testing at Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    water treatment facility
    Orem
    Water Treatment Specialist
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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