B-roll: Critical infrastructure facilities across Utah are showcased during Exercise Wolverine, highlighting essential systems that support public safety and daily operations. The footage emphasizes infrastructure resilience, interagency coordination, and preparedness in support of statewide emergency response capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005250
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-MB608-4484
|Filename:
|DOD_111677333
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Critical Infrastructure, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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