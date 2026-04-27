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    Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Critical Infrastructure

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll: Critical infrastructure facilities across Utah are showcased during Exercise Wolverine, highlighting essential systems that support public safety and daily operations. The footage emphasizes infrastructure resilience, interagency coordination, and preparedness in support of statewide emergency response capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005250
    VIRIN: 260430-A-MB608-4484
    Filename: DOD_111677333
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Critical Infrastructure, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Power plant
    water treatment facility
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant
    Utah Infrastructure

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