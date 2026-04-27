A stringer of video clips showing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers working on media to be loaded into the Navy's p8 aircraft on Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. This footage is in support of demonstrating the work NIWC Atlantic does in supporting Navy aircraft technology, including the TACMobile programs.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005244
|VIRIN:
|251119-N-BJ011-6014
|Filename:
|DOD_111677321
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Atlantic TACMobile Lab and P8 aircraft media kit at NAS PAX River - Stringer, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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