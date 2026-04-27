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    NIWC Atlantic TACMobile Lab and P8 aircraft media kit at NAS PAX River - Stringer

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    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    A stringer of video clips showing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers working on media to be loaded into the Navy's p8 aircraft on Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. This footage is in support of demonstrating the work NIWC Atlantic does in supporting Navy aircraft technology, including the TACMobile programs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005244
    VIRIN: 251119-N-BJ011-6014
    Filename: DOD_111677321
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, NIWC Atlantic TACMobile Lab and P8 aircraft media kit at NAS PAX River - Stringer, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    NIWC
    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

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