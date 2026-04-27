NIWC Atlantic TACMobile Lab and P8 aircraft media kit at NAS PAX River - Stringer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A stringer of video clips showing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers working on media to be loaded into the Navy's p8 aircraft on Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. This footage is in support of demonstrating the work NIWC Atlantic does in supporting Navy aircraft technology, including the TACMobile programs.