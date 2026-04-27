(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Utah National Guard and Kingdom of Morocco Delegation Arrive at Orem Water Facility via UH-60 Black Hawk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OREM, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll: UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters transport Utah National Guard leadership, including Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the Adjutant General of Utah, Utah National Guard leadership, and delegates from the Kingdom of Morocco as they approach the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Facility in Orem during Exercise Wolverine. Upon arrival, leadership receives a tour of the critical water infrastructure as part of the exercise, highlighting coordination with essential community systems and operational readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005241
    VIRIN: 260430-A-MB608-1239
    Filename: DOD_111677315
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: OREM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: Utah National Guard and Kingdom of Morocco Delegation Arrive at Orem Water Facility via UH-60 Black Hawk, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Orem
    Utah National Guard
    Kingdom of Morocco
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video