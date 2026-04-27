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    Mad Scientist GTI Conference 2017: The Competitive Edge Panel hosted by Brynt Parmeter

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    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Video by Matthew Santaspirt 

    T2COM G2

    Mad Scientist GTI Conference 2017: The Competitive Edge Panel hosted by Brynt Parmeter

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 12:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005233
    VIRIN: 170307-D-LF820-4463
    Filename: DOD_111677285
    Length: 00:53:51
    Location: US

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