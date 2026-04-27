Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UH-60 Black Hawk Arrival at Orem Water Treatment Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll: UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters transport Utah National Guard leadership, including Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the Adjutant General of Utah, as they approach the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Facility in Orem during Exercise Wolverine. Upon arrival, leadership receives a tour of the critical water infrastructure as part of the exercise, highlighting coordination with essential community systems and operational readiness.