B-roll: UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters transport Utah National Guard leadership, including Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the Adjutant General of Utah, as they approach the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Facility in Orem during Exercise Wolverine. Upon arrival, leadership receives a tour of the critical water infrastructure as part of the exercise, highlighting coordination with essential community systems and operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005232
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-PE777-1108
|Filename:
|DOD_111677284
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|OREM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine B-Roll: UH-60 Black Hawk Arrival at Orem Water Treatment Facility, by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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