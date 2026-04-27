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    USAG Italy Tests Response to Natural Disaster

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll of USAG-Italy DES training exercise responding to a simulated earthquake during natural disaster training exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005210
    VIRIN: 260429-A-FG870-5409
    Filename: DOD_111676867
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Tests Response to Natural Disaster, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAG Italy
    natural disaster training exercise

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