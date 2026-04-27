B-Roll of USAG-Italy DES training exercise responding to a simulated earthquake during natural disaster training exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 10:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005210
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-FG870-5409
|Filename:
|DOD_111676867
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Tests Response to Natural Disaster, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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