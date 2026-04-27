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    NMCB 11 Seabees and AFP Engineers complete ADR training during BK26

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and engineers from the 53rd Engineering Brigade, Philippine Army, perform legacy airfield damage repair methods as part of exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005209
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-NN671-1001
    Filename: DOD_111676822
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PH

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    This work, NMCB 11 Seabees and AFP Engineers complete ADR training during BK26, by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #Balikatan
    #NMCB11
    #shouldertoshoulder
    #CTF75
    #FriendsPartnersAllies
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

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