Coast Guard Air Station Houston Rescues Woman and Hoists Two Men

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston rescued a woman and hoisted two men off the Gulf of America May 2, 2026. The woman was swept out on a paddle board and the two men had tried to swim out and rescue her themselves. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005204
|VIRIN:
|260502-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111676713
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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