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    Coast Guard Air Station Houston Rescues Woman and Hoists Two Men

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston rescued a woman and hoisted two men off the Gulf of America May 2, 2026. The woman was swept out on a paddle board and the two men had tried to swim out and rescue her themselves. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005204
    VIRIN: 260502-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_111676713
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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