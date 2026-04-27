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    86th AW highlight Air Force Assistance Fund campaign

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Bump, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, 86th AW command chief, highlight the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Apr. 28, 2026. The AFAF supports four official charities that assist Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 07:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1005190
    VIRIN: 260427-F-EV810-1001
    Filename: DOD_111676481
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th AW highlight Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFAF
    Air Force Assisstance Fund
    fundraiser
    Ramstein
    86th Airlift Wing

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