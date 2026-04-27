86th AW highlight Air Force Assistance Fund campaign

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Bump, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, 86th AW command chief, highlight the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Apr. 28, 2026. The AFAF supports four official charities that assist Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 07:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1005190
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-EV810-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111676481
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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