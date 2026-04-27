Balikatan 2026: 7th Infantry Division conduct Landing Operations off LCU

U.S. Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division/Multi-Domain Command-Pacific fire an M28A1 Reduced Range Practice Rocket from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System after rolling off a runnymede-class large landing craft during maritime key terrain security operations as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, at Balabac Island, Palawan,, May 2, 2026. HIMARS in Balabac can be used to protect shipping going into the Sulu and Celebes Sea. The HIMARS was moved into position via Army Water Craft, the HIMARS shot, and then exfilled via Army Watercraft. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vadim Bolfun)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005181
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-IP596-9084
|Filename:
|DOD_111676216
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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