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    U.S. Soldiers, Armed Forces of Philippines conduct Helocast Operations during JOTC (B-Roll)

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and Armed Forces of Philippines conduct Helocast operations while attending the jungle operations training course during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 03:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005180
    VIRIN: 260428-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111676208
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers, Armed Forces of Philippines conduct Helocast Operations during JOTC (B-Roll), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Helocast
    Balikatan
    25ID
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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