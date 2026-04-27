U.S. Soldiers and Armed Forces of Philippines conduct Helocast operations while attending the jungle operations training course during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 03:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005179
|VIRIN:
|280426-A-RE759-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111676205
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers, Armed Forces of Philippines conduct Helocast Operations during JOTC (Reel), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.