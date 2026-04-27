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    USARJ Soldiers Weather ‘No One Left Behind’ Fitness Challenge

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A little rain never hurt anybody!

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan, participated in a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed “No One Left Behind” physical training session this morning at Zama Middle High School.

    #SHARP #SAAPM #BeAllYouCanBe #VictimAdvocacy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005178
    VIRIN: 260504-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111676113
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, USARJ Soldiers Weather ‘No One Left Behind’ Fitness Challenge, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SHARP
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM-PACIFIC
    Camp Zama

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