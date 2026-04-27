Multinational soldiers compete in an urban land navigation challenge during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 3, 2026. The event promotes interoperability, strengthens partnerships, and enhances collective readiness among participating nations through shared training and competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Noah Ray)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 01:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005177
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-PS884-5094
|Filename:
|DOD_111676087
|Length:
|00:11:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 PFLTRC Urban Land Navigation B-Roll, by SSG Noah Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.