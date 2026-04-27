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    3rd MLG Celebrates 68th Anniversary

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    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines and sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a field meet at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. Marines and Sailors across 3rd MLG participated in a series of competitive-based physical events to commemorate the unit’s 68th anniversary, while also increasing morale and strengthening esprit de corps. Since 1958, 3rd MLG has provided logistical excellence to III Marine Expeditionary Force, supporting overall training and operations alongside regional partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 01:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005176
    VIRIN: 260501-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111676064
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 3rd MLG Celebrates 68th Anniversary, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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