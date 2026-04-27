3rd MLG Celebrates 68th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a field meet at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. Marines and Sailors across 3rd MLG participated in a series of competitive-based physical events to commemorate the unit’s 68th anniversary, while also increasing morale and strengthening esprit de corps. Since 1958, 3rd MLG has provided logistical excellence to III Marine Expeditionary Force, supporting overall training and operations alongside regional partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)