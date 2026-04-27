3rd MLG Celebrates 68th Anniversary

U.S. Marines and sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a field meet at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. Marines and Sailors across 3rd MLG participated in a series of competitive-based physical events to commemorate the unit’s 68th anniversary, while also increasing morale and strengthening esprit de corps. Since 1958, 3rd MLG has provided logistical excellence to III Marine Expeditionary Force, supporting overall training and operations alongside regional partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 01:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005176
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111676064
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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