U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines soldiers react to jungle training during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed
Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 01:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005163
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-RE759-5194
|Filename:
|DOD_111675954
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers, Armed Forces of Philippines conduct jungle training (B-Roll), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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