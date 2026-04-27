Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT Marines, Philippine marines simulate airfield seizure operations

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marine Corps service members participate in a simulated airfield seizure operation as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 22:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005154
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-KJ570-1125
|Filename:
|DOD_111675894
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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