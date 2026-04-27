Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Soldiers load HIMARS and NMESIS on LCU

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005151" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Multi Domain Task Force, load the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on to a U.S. Army Landing Craft Utility vessel during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)