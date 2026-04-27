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    Balikatan 2026: 1st Lt. Benjamin Currey interview

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Benjamin Currey, an infantry officer assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, discusses joint operations and a simulated airfield seizure as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Currey is a native of Rhode Island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 22:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005150
    VIRIN: 260430-M-KJ570-2001
    Filename: DOD_111675880
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 1st Lt. Benjamin Currey interview, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    USMCNews
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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