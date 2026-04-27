Balikatan 2026: 1st Lt. Benjamin Currey interview

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Benjamin Currey, an infantry officer assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, discusses joint operations and a simulated airfield seizure as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Currey is a native of Rhode Island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 22:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1005150
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-KJ570-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675880
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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