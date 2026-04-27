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    Yokota Friendship Festival 2026 Commercial

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    This commercial advertises Yokota Air Base's Friendship Festival happening on May 16-17 2026. The Yokota Friendship Festival is an annual event where the base opens to the public to celebrate U.S.-Japan relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 22:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1005149
    VIRIN: 260427-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675850
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Friendship Festival 2026 Commercial, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Commercial
    Friendship Festival
    AFN
    Japan
    Festival

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