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    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger southwest of Shelter Cove

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trinity Whalen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducts a medical evacuation of a 45-year-old male passenger from the cruise ship Queen Elizabeth near Shelter Cove, California, on May 2, 2026. The aircrew hoisted and transported the man to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005147
    VIRIN: 260502-G-KC247-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675829
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Cruise Ship
    USCG Air Station Humboldt Bay

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