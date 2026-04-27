2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

Soldiers receive a packing list inspection during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 3, 2026. Squads competing in the T2COM Best Squad Competition are cohesive, physically fit and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 21:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005145
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-GG554-1070
|Filename:
|DOD_111675743
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT POLK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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