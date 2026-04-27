T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 Opening Ceremony

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition are welcomed during the opening ceremony, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 3, 2026. The competition, scheduled for May 4–6, will challenge participants’ endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 21:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005144
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-YY901-9507
|Filename:
|DOD_111675740
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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