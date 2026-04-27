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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 Opening Ceremony

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia and Spc. Jesse Gonzales

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition are welcomed during the opening ceremony, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 3, 2026. The competition, scheduled for May 4–6, will challenge participants’ endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 21:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005144
    VIRIN: 260504-A-YY901-9507
    Filename: DOD_111675740
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 Opening Ceremony, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia and SPC Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    T2COMBSC26, BestSquad, BestofUSArmy, JRTC

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