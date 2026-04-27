T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition are welcomed during the opening ceremony, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 3, 2026. The competition, scheduled for May 4–6, will challenge participants’ endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)