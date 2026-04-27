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    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

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    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    GILA BEND, Ariz. — U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Alpha Company, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, Arizona Army National Guard, conducted aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field in Gila Bend, Ariz., May 2, 2026, demonstrating team cohesion and their ability to operate effectively during a mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 21:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005143
    VIRIN: 260502-A-YF092-8511
    Filename: DOD_111675739
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training, by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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