White Beach Festival 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan Mason, broadcaster at American Forces Network, provides a voiceover for White Beach Festival hosted by Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2026. The event was open to U.S.–Japan Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Japanese ID card holders and featured dance performances, military static displays and live musical performances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 21:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005142
|VIRIN:
|260504-D-D0423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675738
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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