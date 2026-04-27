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    White Beach Festival 2026

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    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan Mason, broadcaster at American Forces Network, provides a voiceover for White Beach Festival hosted by Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2026. The event was open to U.S.–Japan Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Japanese ID card holders and featured dance performances, military static displays and live musical performances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 21:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005142
    VIRIN: 260504-D-D0423-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675738
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Beach Festival 2026, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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