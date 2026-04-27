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    Sgt. Dylan Yates, Awarded The Gold Disk Award

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    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Yates, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about the Gold Disk Award, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2026. Sgt. Yates was a recipient of the Chief of Naval Operations Gold Disk Program Award, which recognizes Marines and Sailors for cost-saving miniature and micro-miniature repairs on critical electronic systems. He earned the award for repairing four electronic modules and circuit card assemblies, saving the Marine Corps over $275,800 and improving the operational readiness of the 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 21:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005141
    VIRIN: 260504-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675733
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

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