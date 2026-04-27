Sgt. Dylan Yates, Awarded The Gold Disk Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Yates, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about the Gold Disk Award, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2026. Sgt. Yates was a recipient of the Chief of Naval Operations Gold Disk Program Award, which recognizes Marines and Sailors for cost-saving miniature and micro-miniature repairs on critical electronic systems. He earned the award for repairing four electronic modules and circuit card assemblies, saving the Marine Corps over $275,800 and improving the operational readiness of the 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Logan Mason)