Sgt. Dylan Yates, Awarded The Gold Disk Award

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Yates, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about the Gold Disk Award, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2026. Sgt. Yates was a recipient of the Chief of Naval Operations Gold Disk Program Award, which recognizes Marines and Sailors for cost-saving miniature and micro-miniature repairs on critical electronic systems. He earned the award for repairing four electronic modules and circuit card assemblies, saving the Marine Corps over $275,800 and improving the operational readiness of the 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 21:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005141
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675733
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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