U.S. Army Soldiers with A Company, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, Arizona Army National Guard, conducted aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field in Gila Bend, Ariz., May 3, 2026, demonstrating team cohesion and their ability to operate effectively during a mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005140
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-YF092-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111675715
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training, by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.