USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005138" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) hosted its annual Industry Day and Quality Symposium April 7–8, 2026, in Suwon, South Korea. In partnership with the Public Procurement Service (PPS) and the 411th Contracting Support Battalion (CSB), both days focused on contracting and construction, while the second day emphasized engineering and quality. The event is a direct avenue for interactions with USACE FED leadership, Architect-Engineer (A-E) representatives, prospective contractors and stakeholders. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)