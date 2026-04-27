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    USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality

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    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2026

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) hosted its annual Industry Day and Quality Symposium April 7–8, 2026, in Suwon, South Korea. In partnership with the Public Procurement Service (PPS) and the 411th Contracting Support Battalion (CSB), both days focused on contracting and construction, while the second day emphasized engineering and quality. The event is a direct avenue for interactions with USACE FED leadership, Architect-Engineer (A-E) representatives, prospective contractors and stakeholders. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005138
    VIRIN: 260407-D-CQ138-6211
    PIN: 260504F
    Filename: DOD_111675669
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

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    This work, USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IndustryDay
    USACEFED
    USACE
    Contracting
    USACEPOD
    QualitySymposium

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