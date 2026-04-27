The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) hosted its annual Industry Day and Quality Symposium April 7–8, 2026, in Suwon, South Korea. In partnership with the Public Procurement Service (PPS) and the 411th Contracting Support Battalion (CSB), both days focused on contracting and construction, while the second day emphasized engineering and quality. The event is a direct avenue for interactions with USACE FED leadership, Architect-Engineer (A-E) representatives, prospective contractors and stakeholders. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 20:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005138
|VIRIN:
|260407-D-CQ138-6211
|PIN:
|260504F
|Filename:
|DOD_111675669
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.