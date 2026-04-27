WEEK 3 – PACED BREATHING (P)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005136" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army behavioral health professionals assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center explain the third skill in the TIPP method, Paced Breathing, during Mental Health Awareness Month at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 2026. Paced breathing techniques help slow the heart rate and calm the nervous system, allowing individuals to regain control during stressful situations. This video is part three of a four-part series highlighting effective, science-based strategies that support mental readiness and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)