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    WEEK 3 – PACED BREATHING (P)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army behavioral health professionals assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center explain the third skill in the TIPP method, Paced Breathing, during Mental Health Awareness Month at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 2026. Paced breathing techniques help slow the heart rate and calm the nervous system, allowing individuals to regain control during stressful situations. This video is part three of a four-part series highlighting effective, science-based strategies that support mental readiness and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 22:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005136
    VIRIN: 260430-A-YG558-9456
    Filename: DOD_111675612
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

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    This work, WEEK 3 – PACED BREATHING (P), by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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