U.S. Army behavioral health professionals assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center explain the third skill in the TIPP method, Paced Breathing, during Mental Health Awareness Month at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 2026. Paced breathing techniques help slow the heart rate and calm the nervous system, allowing individuals to regain control during stressful situations. This video is part three of a four-part series highlighting effective, science-based strategies that support mental readiness and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 22:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005136
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-YG558-9456
|Filename:
|DOD_111675612
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WEEK 3 – PACED BREATHING (P), by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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