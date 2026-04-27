Airmen assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing participate in Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Ariz., May 1-3. The exercise marked the latest evolution of the wing’s ongoing readiness training, bringing together approximately 150 personnel and joint-service partners to strengthen Mission Ready Airmen skills, accomplish civil engineer Ready Airmen Training, measure aeromedical mission-essential tasks and integrate live aircraft in a field environment beyond home station. The training included airlift, cargo airdrop operations, medical scenarios, land navigation, survival training and mission support functions designed to prepare Citizen Airmen for deployed and austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken, Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna, and Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 19:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005135
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-XK427-2430
|Filename:
|DOD_111675598
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing builds battlefield skills during Desert Hammer 26-2, by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, SrA Jacob Dastas and TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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