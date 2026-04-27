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    944th Fighter Wing builds battlefield skills during Desert Hammer 26-2

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    FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken, Senior Airman Jacob Dastas and Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna

    944th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing participate in Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Ariz., May 1-3. The exercise marked the latest evolution of the wing’s ongoing readiness training, bringing together approximately 150 personnel and joint-service partners to strengthen Mission Ready Airmen skills, accomplish civil engineer Ready Airmen Training, measure aeromedical mission-essential tasks and integrate live aircraft in a field environment beyond home station. The training included airlift, cargo airdrop operations, medical scenarios, land navigation, survival training and mission support functions designed to prepare Citizen Airmen for deployed and austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken, Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna, and Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005135
    VIRIN: 260503-F-XK427-2430
    Filename: DOD_111675598
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, 944th Fighter Wing builds battlefield skills during Desert Hammer 26-2, by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, SrA Jacob Dastas and TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    944th Fighter Wing
    Camp Navajo
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Luke Air Force Base
    Joint Exercise

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