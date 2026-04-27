944th Fighter Wing builds battlefield skills during Desert Hammer 26-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing participate in Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Ariz., May 1-3. The exercise marked the latest evolution of the wing’s ongoing readiness training, bringing together approximately 150 personnel and joint-service partners to strengthen Mission Ready Airmen skills, accomplish civil engineer Ready Airmen Training, measure aeromedical mission-essential tasks and integrate live aircraft in a field environment beyond home station. The training included airlift, cargo airdrop operations, medical scenarios, land navigation, survival training and mission support functions designed to prepare Citizen Airmen for deployed and austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken, Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna, and Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)