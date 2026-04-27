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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Long 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers receive a packing list inspection as part of the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 3, 2026. Squads competing in the T2COM Best Squad Competition are cohesive, physically fit, and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005130
    VIRIN: 260503-A-BM801-1127
    Filename: DOD_111675536
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026, by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    T2COMBSC26, BestSquad, BestSquad2026, BestSquad Competition, BestofUSArmy, JRTC

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