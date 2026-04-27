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    WEEK 4 – PROGRESSIVE MUSCLE RELAXATION (P)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army behavioral health professionals assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center demonstrate the fourth skill in the TIPP method, Progressive Muscle Relaxation, during Mental Health Awareness Month at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 2026. This technique involves systematically tensing and relaxing muscle groups to reduce physical tension and promote a state of calm. This video concludes a four-part series focused on practical, science-based tools that help Soldiers manage stress and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005125
    VIRIN: 260430-A-YG558-1553
    Filename: DOD_111675520
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

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