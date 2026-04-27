WEEK 4 – PROGRESSIVE MUSCLE RELAXATION (P)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005125" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army behavioral health professionals assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center demonstrate the fourth skill in the TIPP method, Progressive Muscle Relaxation, during Mental Health Awareness Month at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 2026. This technique involves systematically tensing and relaxing muscle groups to reduce physical tension and promote a state of calm. This video concludes a four-part series focused on practical, science-based tools that help Soldiers manage stress and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)