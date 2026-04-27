U.S. Army behavioral health professionals assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center demonstrate the fourth skill in the TIPP method, Progressive Muscle Relaxation, during Mental Health Awareness Month at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 2026. This technique involves systematically tensing and relaxing muscle groups to reduce physical tension and promote a state of calm. This video concludes a four-part series focused on practical, science-based tools that help Soldiers manage stress and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 19:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005125
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-YG558-1553
|Filename:
|DOD_111675520
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WEEK 4 – PROGRESSIVE MUSCLE RELAXATION (P), by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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