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    260501-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS integrate for Exercise Thunderwolf

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    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Airman Kaedin Teel 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota Air National Guard, integrated with Airmen assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma ANG, for a joint readiness exercise designed to validate the ability of engineering installation Airmen to rapidly deploy, establish and sustain critical electronic information systems and communications infrastructure at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 27 - 30, 2026. Each unit integrated their technical expertise in a simulated deployed environment to enhance rapid-response capabilities and ensure that command and control networks are operational anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel)

    This video contains music licensed through the Pixabay Audio Library.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005124
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-ND196-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675510
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 260501-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS integrate for Exercise Thunderwolf, by Amn Kaedin Teel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Camp Gruber
    air commandos
    133 Airlift Wing
    WRANGB
    137SOW

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