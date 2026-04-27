260501-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS integrate for Exercise Thunderwolf

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Airmen assigned to the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota Air National Guard, integrated with Airmen assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma ANG, for a joint readiness exercise designed to validate the ability of engineering installation Airmen to rapidly deploy, establish and sustain critical electronic information systems and communications infrastructure at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 27 - 30, 2026. Each unit integrated their technical expertise in a simulated deployed environment to enhance rapid-response capabilities and ensure that command and control networks are operational anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel)



This video contains music licensed through the Pixabay Audio Library.