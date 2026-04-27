Airmen assigned to the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota Air National Guard, and the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma ANG, conduct training for vehicle maintenance, antenna communications and tower climbing during a joint training exercise held at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 27, 2026. Exercise Thunderwolf simulated various combat deployment scenarios and tested Airmen abilities to engineer, install and restore complex electronic information systems. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005122
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-ND196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675493
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 260427-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS antenna communications, vehicle and tower climb training, by Amn Kaedin Teel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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