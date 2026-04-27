B-Roll: 260428-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS CBRNE training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005121" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, and the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota ANG, conduct chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives training during a joint training exercise held at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 27 - 28, 2026. The squadrons conducted joint operations to validate their ability to rapidly deploy and sustain communications infrastructure in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel)