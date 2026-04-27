Airmen assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, and the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota ANG, conduct chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives training during a joint training exercise held at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 27 - 28, 2026. The squadrons conducted joint operations to validate their ability to rapidly deploy and sustain communications infrastructure in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005121
|VIRIN:
|260428-Z-ND196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675489
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 260428-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS CBRNE training, by Amn Kaedin Teel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.