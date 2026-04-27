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    B-Roll: 260428-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS CBRNE training

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    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Airman Kaedin Teel 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, and the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota ANG, conduct chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives training during a joint training exercise held at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 27 - 28, 2026. The squadrons conducted joint operations to validate their ability to rapidly deploy and sustain communications infrastructure in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005121
    VIRIN: 260428-Z-ND196-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675489
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 260428-Z-ND196-1001 - 137 SOW and 210 EIS CBRNE training, by Amn Kaedin Teel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Gruber
    air commandos
    OKANG
    WRANGB
    137SOW

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