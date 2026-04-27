Team 3 comprised of U.S. Army Soldiers representing the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, receive a packing list inspection as part of the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 3, 2026. Squads competing in the T2COM Best Squad Competition are cohesive, physically fit, and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005107
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-PF954-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111675295
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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