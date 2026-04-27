USARCG Conducts ARCC Certification Training at Fort Knox

U.S. Army Reserve Career Counselors (ARCC) participate in a certification training hosted by the Army Reserve Careers Group (USARCG) at Fort Knox, Kentucky 03.06.2026 The training, developed by Master Sgt. Davis and led by Master Sgt. Brooks and Master Sgt. Blankinship, is designed to unify and enhance the technical capabilities of the 79V Career Management Field (CMF). This certification process ensures that Army Reserve Career Counselors remain equipped and prepared to preserve the Army Reserve’s end strength by providing expert guidance to Soldiers and their communities.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005106
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-OQ489-1192
|Filename:
|DOD_111675264
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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