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    USARCG Conducts ARCC Certification Training at Fort Knox

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Career Counselors (ARCC) participate in a certification training hosted by the Army Reserve Careers Group (USARCG) at Fort Knox, Kentucky 03.06.2026 The training, developed by Master Sgt. Davis and led by Master Sgt. Brooks and Master Sgt. Blankinship, is designed to unify and enhance the technical capabilities of the 79V Career Management Field (CMF). This certification process ensures that Army Reserve Career Counselors remain equipped and prepared to preserve the Army Reserve’s end strength by providing expert guidance to Soldiers and their communities.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005106
    VIRIN: 260306-A-OQ489-1192
    Filename: DOD_111675264
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USARCG Conducts ARCC Certification Training at Fort Knox, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    79v
    ARCG HHC
    Army Reserve
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    Army photo
    arcg-hhc

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