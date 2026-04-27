USARCG Conducts ARCC Certification Training at Fort Knox

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005106" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Career Counselors (ARCC) participate in a certification training hosted by the Army Reserve Careers Group (USARCG) at Fort Knox, Kentucky 03.06.2026 The training, developed by Master Sgt. Davis and led by Master Sgt. Brooks and Master Sgt. Blankinship, is designed to unify and enhance the technical capabilities of the 79V Career Management Field (CMF). This certification process ensures that Army Reserve Career Counselors remain equipped and prepared to preserve the Army Reserve’s end strength by providing expert guidance to Soldiers and their communities.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)