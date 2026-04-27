Land Component Commander Participates in Aerial Gunnery Exercise

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, participates in aerial gunnery with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment at Gila Bend, Ariz., May 1, 2026. The event is designed to test proficiency, disciplined execution, as well as lethality and survivability in contested environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 19:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005102
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-PR679-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675231
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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