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    Land Component Commander Participates in Aerial Gunnery Exercise

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    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Logan Trotter 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, participates in aerial gunnery with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment at Gila Bend, Ariz., May 1, 2026. The event is designed to test proficiency, disciplined execution, as well as lethality and survivability in contested environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005102
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-PR679-2001
    Filename: DOD_111675231
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Land Component Commander Participates in Aerial Gunnery Exercise, by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    aerial gunnery
    AZNG
    2-285th AHB
    AZDEMA
    Aviation

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