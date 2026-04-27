Land Component Commander Participates in Aerial Gunnery Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005102" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, participates in aerial gunnery with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment at Gila Bend, Ariz., May 1, 2026. The event is designed to test proficiency, disciplined execution, as well as lethality and survivability in contested environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)