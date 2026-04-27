Get to know A1C Bryant Welch, a dedicated member of the 130th Airlift Security Forces Squadron in Charleston, West Virginia. From maintaining the perimeter to ensuring the safety of our fleet, the Defenders of the 130th stay vigilant so the mission stays on track.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005101
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-BN460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675209
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130 Seconds with A1C Bryant Welch, by SSgt Alancea Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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