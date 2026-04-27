130 Seconds with A1C Bryant Welch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Get to know A1C Bryant Welch, a dedicated member of the 130th Airlift Security Forces Squadron in Charleston, West Virginia. From maintaining the perimeter to ensuring the safety of our fleet, the Defenders of the 130th stay vigilant so the mission stays on track.