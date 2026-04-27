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    130 Seconds with A1C Bryant Welch

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    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Get to know A1C Bryant Welch, a dedicated member of the 130th Airlift Security Forces Squadron in Charleston, West Virginia. From maintaining the perimeter to ensuring the safety of our fleet, the Defenders of the 130th stay vigilant so the mission stays on track.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 16:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005101
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-BN460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111675209
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, 130 Seconds with A1C Bryant Welch, by SSgt Alancea Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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