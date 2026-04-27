U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps American flag over Texas

Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall and Staff Sgt. Brandon Hexum fly the American flag banner into the Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas on 2 May 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005097
|VIRIN:
|260502-D-GH686-9181
|Filename:
|DOD_111675096
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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