Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner flies a wingsuit past the Army Star drop flag (flown by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall and Staff Sgt. Brandon Hexum) for the Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio on 2 May 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005094
|VIRIN:
|260502-D-GH686-3873
|Filename:
|DOD_111674755
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Joint Base San Antonio Great Texas Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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