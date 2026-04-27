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    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Joint Base San Antonio Great Texas Airshow

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner flies a wingsuit past the Army Star drop flag (flown by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall and Staff Sgt. Brandon Hexum) for the Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio on 2 May 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005094
    VIRIN: 260502-D-GH686-3873
    Filename: DOD_111674755
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Joint Base San Antonio Great Texas Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Parachute Team
    Army Golden Knights
    Great Texas Airshow
    Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)
    Great texas airshow 2026

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