T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition receive a height and weight assessment at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 3, 2026. Squads competing in the T2COM Best Squad Competition are cohesive, physically fit and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005089
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-NR779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111674614
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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